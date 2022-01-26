New facility opened in celebration of music loan scheme's 90th year
- Credit: Zoe Cooper Photography
A new facility of the UK's oldest and largest instrument loan scheme has been officially opened in Hitchin as the scheme prepares to celebrate its 90th anniversary.
President of The Benslow Music Instrument Loan Scheme and Master of The Queen's Music, Judith Weir CBE, opened The Aston Building on Sunday.
The opening event included performances from current BMILS borrowers, Olivia Trezise and Apollo Premadasa.
Olivia, 16, has borrowed from the scheme twice previously, and currently plays an old English violin by George Craske. Eight-year-old Apollo plays an English quarter sized cello by Colin Garrett.
Head of BMILS, Etta Dainty, said: "Having benefitted from a similar scheme as a student, I am aware of how important affordable access to quality instruments can be - and consequently, how a lack of access can potentially stop a life of music in its tracks.
"There should be no barrier to young people pursuing their musical dreams, and at BMILS we strive to make ourselves visible and available to potential borrowers from all backgrounds."
The Benslow Music Instrument Loan Scheme started humbly with a letter to The Times newspaper in 1932, growing over the last nine decades into a well-respected organisation which has helped thousands of young musicians borrow high-end instruments to enhance their skills.
BMILS was the brainchild of two pioneering women - violinist, conductor, teacher and author Editha Knocker, and music teacher Edith Croll.
The pair penned the letter to the national paper, calling for 'good violins lying idle' to be repurposed for use by young musicians who could otherwise not afford superior instruments.
More 90th birthday events are scheduled for April 10, July 24 and December 10 this year.