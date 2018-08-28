Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Poll

Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

PUBLISHED: 14:52 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 15:24 21 December 2018

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank

Archant

A former campaigner turned assistant greyhound trainer has hit back at criticism after a dog was put down following a fall at Henlow Greyhound Stadium.

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli WindebankAssistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank

Kelli Windebank has been an assistant trainer to Jason Bloomfield at Henlow for the past five years, having originally been against racing.

On Saturday, two-year-old greyhound Clona Honey fell during a race, hitting railings that run around the track, breaking her back before she was put down.

Campaign groups CAGED Nationwide and Shut Down Henlow Greyhound Stadium expressed their anger at the death, but Kelli believes that they have no feeling towards Clona Honey.

“It shows them up really because they are so happy that this dog had to be put down,” she said.

“They didn’t know this dog, they have no feeling towards her whatsoever.

“There is no doubt there are trainers who let our sport down with their attitudes but, overall, people involved in greyhound racing are passionate and care massively for their dogs.”

This is part of the reason why Kelli stopped campaigning against racing, as she thinks there is not enough focus on the dogs themselves.

“The actual dogs are why I stopped campaigning,” she said.

“I realised that a lot of people campaigning used to be into everything that didn’t seem to be that important about greyhounds, like being vegan.

“Greyhounds absolutely come alive for racing. They just want to run, that is all they want to do.

“So, by racing, they are doing what they want to do, so we just let the dog do what it wants to do.

“The track is prepared well and it’s the best place for dogs to run.

“It’s much better that they run on a track than on recreation grounds near roads.”

Kelli also expressed concerns about greyhound injury figures, saying: “Dogs being put down or injured happens very rarely.

“Honey is the only dog that has had to be put down here in the last few years.

“They twist the figures, for example, bump is not an injury it is when two dogs make contact with each other. They twist the figures to make it look like an injury.”

Greyhounds at Henlow are also retired when the time is right according to Kelli, and suitable homes are found for them.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Woman assaulted after defending Stevenage bus driver from vile passenger

Police are investigating after Sarah-Louise Sheehan was assaulted after getting off the bus near the shops in Canterbury Way, Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Ipswich stabbing victim named as 32-year-old Daniel Saunders

Daniel Saunders, 32, was stabbed to death in broad daylight Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Major Ipswich road reopens after serious crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage v Mansfield preview: Dino Maamria set to face challenge of ‘big spenders’ Stags

Comet sport reporter Layth Yousif speaks to Manager of Stevenage FC Dino Maamria at the Stevenage FC training ground. Picture: DANNY LOO

Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank

Hitchin & Harpenden MP welcomes better police funding, most of which will come from taxpayers

Bim Afolami shadowing a police officer and a police community support officer.

80-year-old adventurer from Sandy Photography Club goes on Kenyan safari

Sandy Photography Club member Mary Slevin, 80, has explored her photography skills with a Big Cat Safari. Picture: Mary Slevin

Driver escapes serious injury after ‘totally avoidable’ crash near Meppershall

A car veered off the road near Meppershall.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists