Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank Archant

A former campaigner turned assistant greyhound trainer has hit back at criticism after a dog was put down following a fall at Henlow Greyhound Stadium.

Kelli Windebank has been an assistant trainer to Jason Bloomfield at Henlow for the past five years, having originally been against racing.

On Saturday, two-year-old greyhound Clona Honey fell during a race, hitting railings that run around the track, breaking her back before she was put down.

Campaign groups CAGED Nationwide and Shut Down Henlow Greyhound Stadium expressed their anger at the death, but Kelli believes that they have no feeling towards Clona Honey.

“It shows them up really because they are so happy that this dog had to be put down,” she said.

“They didn’t know this dog, they have no feeling towards her whatsoever.

“There is no doubt there are trainers who let our sport down with their attitudes but, overall, people involved in greyhound racing are passionate and care massively for their dogs.”

This is part of the reason why Kelli stopped campaigning against racing, as she thinks there is not enough focus on the dogs themselves.

“The actual dogs are why I stopped campaigning,” she said.

“I realised that a lot of people campaigning used to be into everything that didn’t seem to be that important about greyhounds, like being vegan.

“Greyhounds absolutely come alive for racing. They just want to run, that is all they want to do.

“So, by racing, they are doing what they want to do, so we just let the dog do what it wants to do.

“The track is prepared well and it’s the best place for dogs to run.

“It’s much better that they run on a track than on recreation grounds near roads.”

Kelli also expressed concerns about greyhound injury figures, saying: “Dogs being put down or injured happens very rarely.

“Honey is the only dog that has had to be put down here in the last few years.

“They twist the figures, for example, bump is not an injury it is when two dogs make contact with each other. They twist the figures to make it look like an injury.”

Greyhounds at Henlow are also retired when the time is right according to Kelli, and suitable homes are found for them.