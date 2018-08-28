Advanced search

CCTV image released after Hitchin assault leaves man with broken leg

PUBLISHED: 09:53 23 December 2018

Archant

A CCTV image has been released following an assault in Hitchin town centre which left a man with a broken leg.

The assault occurred in The Arcade at around 1.45am on Saturday, December 15, after two men became involved in a verbal altercation.

One of the men punched the other in the face, causing the victim to fall to the ground. The offender then left the area.

The victim, who is in his 30s, suffered a broken leg as a result of the assault which required an operation. He is now recovering at home.

Officers investigating the assault have now released an image of a man they would like to speak to as part of their enquiries.

Detective Constable Geoffrey Scarborough, from the North Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “The victim has suffered a broken tibia and fibula as a result of this assault, which is a significant injury that he will need extensive time to recuperate from.

“I am keen to speak to the man pictured as I believe he was in the area at the time, and may have witnessed what happened or have information that could prove useful to the investigation.

“If your recognise him, or have any information that you believe could help, please email geoffrey.scarborough@herts.pnn.police.uk, call the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report, quoting reference 41/66097/18.”

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. For over 30 years, Crimestoppers has always kept its promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts them.

CCTV image released after Hitchin assault leaves man with broken leg

