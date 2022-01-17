Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Got a question about our areas? Ask the Comet

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:39 AM January 17, 2022
We're launching our Ask the Comet initiative to help answer the questions which matter the most to our readers

Today we're launching a new feature to help you get the answers you need about the issues that matter the most to you - Ask the Comet.

Ask the Comet is an opportunity for readers to ask us questions about what is going on in Baldock, Hitchin, Letchworth, Stevenage and surrounding villages.

Well will take your questions - big or small - and do our best to answer them, whether you want to know when a new shop will open, the latest update on a housing development or what is being done to fix issues where you live.

Comet editor Anne Suslak said: "As local journalists, we always want to be answering the questions that matter most to our readers.

"However we don't have all the questions - so this is an opportunity for readers to send in their queries. 

"We won't necessarily be able to find answers for everything - but we'll contact the relevant authorities and provide straightforward answers."

To ask us a question email news@thecomet.net

