Advanced search

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

PUBLISHED: 07:02 30 October 2019

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

The leaseholds of all three Ashwell pubs are changing hands amid concern over the viability of pubs in the village.

The Rose & Crown, the Three Tuns and The Bushel & Strike are all expecting new landlords after high rents and expensive barrelage are thought to have made leaseholds unsustainable for tenants.

All three pubs are owned by national breweries - The Rose & Crown and The Three Tuns are Greene-King pubs, while The Bushel and Strike is managed by Wells & Co.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Wells and Co said: "The current operators of the Bushel and Strike pub have given notice on their tenancy and we will be looking for a replacement tenant. We are committed to ensuring this much loved pub can continue to be enjoyed by its loyal customers."

Christine Schwick, former Ashwell parish councillor and landlord for The Rose and Crown until 2007, said that charges for barrelage are "much higher than expected by a freeholder," and "the current prices are unfair for a tenant".

Amid rumours that Greene King is considering developing the The Three Tuns into housing, a spokesperson said: "There has been no decision to sell the pub. It is open and trading as usual."

In August this year, Greene King was sold to Hong Kong property company CKA in a £4.6 billion deal.

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Inquest into death of Shefford backpacker results in open verdict

Natalie Seymour, aged 22, died while travelling in Southeast Asia in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Most Read

Hugs and tears as Stevenage’s Waitrose shuts down

The closure affects 97 members of staff, with some made redundant and some relocated to other Waitrose stores. Picture: Nicky Williams.

Inquest into death of Shefford backpacker results in open verdict

Natalie Seymour, aged 22, died while travelling in Southeast Asia in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern

Seven arrested over alleged immigration offences after Stevenage lorry incident

Seven people remain at Stevenage Police Station after being arrested in Cavendish Road, Stevenage, on suspicion of immigration offences. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Co-op could remain shut for ‘next few weeks’ after flooding damage

The Co-op branch on Filey Close has been closed for over a month after flood damage. Picture: Jacob Savill

Latest from the The Comet

Appeal from Stevenage care group to help alleviate loneliness felt by elderly

It's the small gestures that help alleviate the loneliness often felt by elderly people living on their own. Picture: Pexels.

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

Leopards get ready to roar as famous name in basketball get set for Oaklands debut

Kevin Moyo limps out of Leopards' game with Hemel Storm at Brentwood. Picture: PAUL PHILLIPS

Inquest into death of Shefford backpacker results in open verdict

Natalie Seymour, aged 22, died while travelling in Southeast Asia in November 2017. Picture: Instagram

Person hit by train between Hitchin and Peterborough

A person has been hit by a train between Hitchin and Peterborough this afternoon. Picture: Great Northern
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists