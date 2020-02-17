Ashwell Playgroup to welcome new members after £700 NHDC grant

Ashwell Playgroup has been awarded a grant of £700 following a meeting of the district council's Baldock and District Committee last month.

The funding will go towards venue hire and publicity costs, with the group looking to increase its numbers to 20 children per session. The playgroup - which is a registered charity and has been operating since 1975 - currently provides care for 18 children who attend two sessions per week, on average.

The group is looking to increase its numbers and has recently extended its opening hours to five mornings a week - which includes options for an early 8am drop-off and attendance at the playgroup's lunch club.

Currently, all the children are Ashwell residents but the group is keen to attract new members from Baldock and the surrounding villages.

Merry Smith, Ashwell Playgroup treasurer, said: "We are delighted to have received this sum of money from NHDC, which will help us greatly with the resulting increase in costs of hall hire and staff, incurred as a result of our newly extended opening hours.

"We hope now to provide a more flexible service for families in Ashwell and would like to extend a welcome to families in the Baldock area also, whom may be looking for pre-school childcare."