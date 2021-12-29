Cash boost secures year-long art project for people with dementia

An art project which supports people living with dementia has been provided with funding to run a scheme in Letchworth for the next year.

The grant of £6,480 has been awarded to Open Art Box CIC by Letchworth Heritage Foundation.

Open Art Box CIC to run a year-long project for people living with early-stage dementia - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

With this, Open Art Box CIC will run the project for people living with early-stage dementia or Mild Cognitive Impairment and their carers.

The project employs visiting artists to work alongside participants in two-hour long workshop sessions from Mrs Howard Memorial Hall.

Open Art Box CIC aims to give participants an insight into the innovative techniques and styles in which artists work, with the opportunity to explore and experience these skills themselves.

In the first four months, participants have made animated sculptures with artist Savinder Bual, created landscape weavings with Amy Wilson, explored collage with Carol Ayton and made beautiful glass art with Emma White from Irregular glass.

Director at Open Art Box CIC, Christina Armstrong, said "Sharing in art and creativity offers wonderful moments to connect, exchange ideas and play.

"We at Open Art Box CIC are so grateful for this special opportunity to be able to offer participants this chance to work with such fantastic artists, all bringing their own unique approaches to art.

"We are also proud to be promoting the benefits that art and creativity can bring to the health, wellbeing and quality of life of those affected by dementia."

Head of charitable projects and partnerships at the Heritage Foundation, Alastair Stewart, said: “The Foundation appreciates the work Open Art Box CIC are doing and supports the creative and amazing ideas that come from them.

"We are proud to be one of the funders that are working with them to deliver this important programme and hope it will help many in the town.”

The artists involved so far have helped make the programme a success and for this reason, Open Art Box CIC is reaching out for more proposals from practicing artists in a range of disciplines.

To find out more contact Christina at artists@openartbox.org.uk or visit openartbox.org.uk.

For more about the Heritage Foundation’s grants programme, visit Letchworth.com/grants