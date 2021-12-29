Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Comet > News

Cash boost secures year-long art project for people with dementia

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:09 PM December 29, 2021
Open Art Box CIC to run a year-long project for people living with early-stage dementia

Open Art Box CIC to run a year-long project for people living with early-stage dementia - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

An art project which supports people living with dementia has been provided with funding to run a scheme in Letchworth for the next year.

The grant of £6,480 has been awarded to Open Art Box CIC by Letchworth Heritage Foundation. 

Open Art Box CIC to run a year-long project for people living with early-stage dementia

Open Art Box CIC to run a year-long project for people living with early-stage dementia - Credit: Letchworth Heritage Foundation

With this, Open Art Box CIC will run the project for people living with early-stage dementia or Mild Cognitive Impairment and their carers.

The project employs visiting artists to work alongside participants in two-hour long workshop sessions from Mrs Howard Memorial Hall.

Open Art Box CIC aims to give participants an insight into the innovative techniques and styles in which artists work, with the opportunity to explore and experience these skills themselves.

In the first four months, participants have made animated sculptures with artist Savinder Bual, created landscape weavings with Amy Wilson, explored collage with Carol Ayton and made beautiful glass art with Emma White from Irregular glass.

Director at Open Art Box CIC, Christina Armstrong, said "Sharing in art and creativity offers wonderful moments to connect, exchange ideas and play.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police reopen A1(M) at Stevenage after incident
  2. 2 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  3. 3 School's construction honoured in planning awards
  1. 4 Road cleared after crash in Stevenage
  2. 5 Woman jailed for spitting in police officer's eye after attempted robbery
  3. 6 Fly-tipping 'particularly bad' in Stevenage, resident says
  4. 7 Stevenage make first signing of January window by bringing in Championship keeper on loan
  5. 8 When are the bank holidays in 2022?
  6. 9 Want to throw a street party for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? Here's how to get a permit
  7. 10 Woman sadly dies following medical incident at supermarket

"We at Open Art Box CIC are so grateful for this special opportunity to be able to offer participants this chance to work with such fantastic artists, all bringing their own unique approaches to art.

"We are also proud to be promoting the benefits that art and creativity can bring to the health, wellbeing and quality of life of those affected by dementia."

Head of charitable projects and partnerships at the Heritage Foundation, Alastair Stewart, said: “The Foundation appreciates the work Open Art Box CIC are doing and supports the creative and amazing ideas that come from them.

"We are proud to be one of the funders that are working with them to deliver this important programme and hope it will help many in the town.”

The artists involved so far have helped make the programme a success and for this reason, Open Art Box CIC is reaching out for more proposals from practicing artists in a range of disciplines.

To find out more contact Christina at artists@openartbox.org.uk or visit openartbox.org.uk.

For more about the Heritage Foundation’s grants programme, visit Letchworth.com/grants

Letchworth Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

View from the south for the new proposals to the west of Stevenage

Herts Live News

Green light for 1,500-home Stevenage neighbourhood

Matthew Smith, local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
Stevenage dad Matthew Lavell with his sons Logan and Rylan

People rally for young brothers after dad's shock death

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin and Letchworth outdoor pools could be open for longer this coming summer season

Herts Live News

New hope for lidos to be open longer this summer

Maya Derrick

Author Picture Icon
Hitchin & Harpenden MP Bim Afolami has called on the District Council to make parking in Hitchin tow

Tory Hitchin and Harpenden seat is 'even more marginal after govt lies...

Bianca Wild

person