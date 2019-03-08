Witness appeal launched after arson attack at former Letchworth school site

Police have today launched a witness appeal after an arson attack at a former school site on the outskirts of Letchworth.

Between 1pm and 1.40pm on Monday, July 22, offenders started two small fires in the doorway of the former Norton School's gym, which caused a large blaze.

Herts firefighters attended and extinguished the blaze which damaged the gym doorway, at the rear of the building on Cashio lane.

Officers from the Letchworth and Baldock Safer Neighbourhood Team are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

PC Caroline Fathers said: "The gym block is fenced off and the only entrance is through a locked gate, so offenders would have scaled the gate or tampered with the lock. I'd like to speak to anyone who has noticed people acting suspiciously in the area."

Anyone who has information about the incident should contact PC Fathers caroline.fathers@herts.pnn.police.uk at Herts police via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 41/66448/19.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report