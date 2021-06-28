Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Stevenage Armed Forces Day raises hundreds to help veterans

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:25 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 11:33 AM June 28, 2021
Armed Forces Day - Richard Mott (Chairman RBL Stevenage ) and rad Major Keith Greenough QVRM TD Poppy appeal organiser of Stevenage - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Armed Forces Day was marked in Stevenage's town centre on Saturday, with stalls, live music, and a WWI tank - and raised £700 to help veterans and their families.

The event returned following a year where Royal British Legion representatives have been unable to fundraise in their usual ways due to the pandemic.

Armed Forces Day - Dee Fisher and Pat Jeffery - Royal British Legion - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Shoppers were able to enjoy the festivities, which also included face painting, while giving much-needed donations to the legion and other causes.

Armed Forces Day - Isa Luszcza , Age 6, has her face painted - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Other charities present included SSAFA and Kaotic Angels, which has supplied over 60,000 meals and food parcels since COVID started and continues to do so.

Armed Forces Day - Kaotic Angels - Ex emergency services and military helping people in the pandemic - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Chairman of Stevenage Royal British Legion Richard Mott said: "It was really good after two years to get out to meet the general public again and talk about the work of the Royal British Legion and to raise much needed funds.

"We raised just over £700 to help veterans and their families, so it was a very good day."

A bench donated to the legion was formally dedicated on Armed Forces Day - Credit: Pat Jeffrey

After Armed Forces Day was over, the Royal British Legion gathered in the Old Town for the dedication of its beautiful WWI memorial bench by the Reverend Jacky Page and the Reverend Karen Mitchell.

A tank was on display in Stevenage town centre to mark Armed Forces Day 2021 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

The memorial bench in Stevenage Old Town was officially dedicated on Armed Forces Day - Credit: Pat Jeffrey

Treasurer Pat Jeffrey said: "The Bench was very kindly donated by the leader of Stevenage Borough Council Sharon Taylor from her Hertfordshire County budget and a plaque was presented to Stevenage Royal British Legion by the borough council on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May 2020, in memory of all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in WWII."

Stevenage Mayor Sandra Barr enjoys Armed Forces Day in the town - Credit: Karyn Haddon

There was live music as part of the festivities at Armed Forces Day - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Armed Forces Day - Ronnie Barker, Pete Tilby and Gus Gudgeon - Royal Navy Association. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Reverend Jacky Page and the Reverend Karen Mitchell officially dedicated the WWI memorial bench in the Old Town to the Royal British Legion - Credit: Pat Jeffrey


