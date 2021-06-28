Gallery
Stevenage Armed Forces Day raises hundreds to help veterans
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Armed Forces Day was marked in Stevenage's town centre on Saturday, with stalls, live music, and a WWI tank - and raised £700 to help veterans and their families.
The event returned following a year where Royal British Legion representatives have been unable to fundraise in their usual ways due to the pandemic.
Shoppers were able to enjoy the festivities, which also included face painting, while giving much-needed donations to the legion and other causes.
Other charities present included SSAFA and Kaotic Angels, which has supplied over 60,000 meals and food parcels since COVID started and continues to do so.
Chairman of Stevenage Royal British Legion Richard Mott said: "It was really good after two years to get out to meet the general public again and talk about the work of the Royal British Legion and to raise much needed funds.
"We raised just over £700 to help veterans and their families, so it was a very good day."
After Armed Forces Day was over, the Royal British Legion gathered in the Old Town for the dedication of its beautiful WWI memorial bench by the Reverend Jacky Page and the Reverend Karen Mitchell.
Treasurer Pat Jeffrey said: "The Bench was very kindly donated by the leader of Stevenage Borough Council Sharon Taylor from her Hertfordshire County budget and a plaque was presented to Stevenage Royal British Legion by the borough council on the 75th anniversary of VE Day in May 2020, in memory of all those who paid the ultimate sacrifice in WWII."