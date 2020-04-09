Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage

A man and a woman from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the town. Archant

Two arrests have been made in connection with burglaries carried out at business premises in Stevenage.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers from Operation Scorpion have arrested a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman – both from Stevenage – in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in the town.

You may also want to watch:

Officers found the man behind a charity shop while out on patrol in the Market Place at 12.05am today.

He was arrested on suspicion of theft and being in possession of a bladed article.

The woman was arrested – following a subsequent search of an address in the town – on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of Class B drugs.

Both are currently in custody at Stevenage police station.