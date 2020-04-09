Arrests made in connection with string of burglaries in Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 13:13 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:13 09 April 2020
Two arrests have been made in connection with burglaries carried out at business premises in Stevenage.
Officers from Operation Scorpion have arrested a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman – both from Stevenage – in connection with a string of commercial burglaries in the town.
Officers found the man behind a charity shop while out on patrol in the Market Place at 12.05am today.
He was arrested on suspicion of theft and being in possession of a bladed article.
The woman was arrested – following a subsequent search of an address in the town – on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of Class B drugs.
Both are currently in custody at Stevenage police station.
