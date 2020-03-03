Four arrested and one charged in connection with string of Stevenage burglaries

A 33-year-old Stevenage man has pleaded guilty to carrying out a burglary at a Bedwell pharmacy.

Ben Horton, of Brent Court, was charged with four burglary offences. He was already on licence and was recalled to prison after appearing at Hatfield magistrates yesterday.

He was among four men arrested following four commercial buglaries in Bedwell and the town centre, which all happened during the early hours of Saturday.

The men were arrested a few hours later at an address in the town. The premises targeted were the Bedwell Pharmacy, Keech Hospice Care, the Card Factory and the library. The stolen property included a till and charity boxes.

Two men aged 28 and 31, both from Stevenage, have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

No further action has been taken in relation to the fourth man arrested.