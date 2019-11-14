Advanced search

Two arrested after Letchworth police chase

PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 14 November 2019

Two men in their 20s were arrested after a police chase in Letchworth

Two men in their 20s were arrested after a police chase in Letchworth

Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle and drugs offences following a police chase in Letchworth yesterday.

At around 2.45pm, officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in Norton Road.

The vehicle made off, before the occupants fled on foot in Radburn Way.

You may also want to watch:

A search of the area was carried out and two people were arrested at a nearby address.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and class A and B drug possession.

A 27-year-old man, also of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A drug.

Both men remain in custody at this time.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Most Read

Two teens arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following Stevenage stabbings

Two teens have been arrested in Stevenage in connection with Holly Copse stabbings

Fraudsters target Stevenage shoppers with car park payment scam

Fraudsters have been targetting Stevenage residents at car park payment machines. Picture: Google

Hitchin earmarked for Children in Need Rickshaw Challenge stop-off – but will it pass your home?

Matt Baker is joined on his journey by Pudsey and Team Rickshaw - Uche, Kelsey, Josh, Adelle, Emma and Josh. Picture: BBC / Guy Levy

‘Huge discounts’ at Stevenage Mothercare’s closing down sale

Mothercare's UK collapse threatens 2,500 jobs. Picture: Mothercare

Wards close to visitors at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital to help prevent spread of norovirus

Some wards at Stevenage's Lister Hospital have been closed to visitors to prevent spread of norovirus. Picture: East and North Herts NHS Trust.

Latest from the The Comet

Former Welwyn, Datchworth and Harpednen juniors keep their place ahead of England’s clash with France

England women are the reigning champions of the Women's Six Nations. Picture: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Second consultation on plan to close ‘short break’ respite centres in Hertfordshrie

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Two arrested after Letchworth police chase

Two men in their 20s were arrested after a police chase in Letchworth

Meet the cast of Letchworth Broadway’s production of The Wind in the Willows

The cast of Letchworth Broadway Theatre's Christmas production of The Wind in the Willows

Last chance to have say on plan to build 800 homes in Stevenage’s Forster Country

Objectors are concerned Green Belt land will be lost forever. Picture: Margaret Ashby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists