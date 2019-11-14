Two arrested after Letchworth police chase

Two men in their 20s were arrested after a police chase in Letchworth Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle and drugs offences following a police chase in Letchworth yesterday.

At around 2.45pm, officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in Norton Road.

The vehicle made off, before the occupants fled on foot in Radburn Way.

A search of the area was carried out and two people were arrested at a nearby address.

A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and class A and B drug possession.

A 27-year-old man, also of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A drug.

Both men remain in custody at this time.