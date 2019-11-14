Two arrested after Letchworth police chase
PUBLISHED: 12:23 14 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:23 14 November 2019
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle and drugs offences following a police chase in Letchworth yesterday.
At around 2.45pm, officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle in Norton Road.
The vehicle made off, before the occupants fled on foot in Radburn Way.
A search of the area was carried out and two people were arrested at a nearby address.
A 22-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and class A and B drug possession.
A 27-year-old man, also of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of a class A drug.
Both men remain in custody at this time.