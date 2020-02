Arrests made following Stevenage gas pipe thefts

Two men from Stevenage have been arrested in connection with the theft of copper gas piping from outside homes in the town.

The thefts, which had been carried out since January 14, left residents without heating.

The men, aged 52 and 40, were arrested on Friday.

Police have released them under investigation while enquiries continue.