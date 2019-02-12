Arrests made after car pulled over in Stevenage as police continue hunt for two men
PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 February 2019
Archant
Two men are being hunted by police after they fled from an allegedly stolen car in Stevenage this afternoon.
Officers stopped a red Renault Clio in Pilgrims Way at around 12.14pm, with four men inside.
Two of the men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, but the search for the other two men is ongoing after they fled from the scene.
The Clio is in the process of being recovered.