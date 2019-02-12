Arrests made after car pulled over in Stevenage as police continue hunt for two men

Two men are being hunted by police after they fled from an allegedly stolen car in Stevenage this afternoon.

Officers stopped a red Renault Clio in Pilgrims Way at around 12.14pm, with four men inside.

Two of the men have been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, but the search for the other two men is ongoing after they fled from the scene.

The Clio is in the process of being recovered.