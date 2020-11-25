Arrest made after bottles of alcohol purposely smashed in Aldi store
PUBLISHED: 17:52 25 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:06 25 November 2020
A woman has been arrested after a large quantity of bottles of alcohol were smashed on to the floor of an Aldi supermarket.
Police were called at around 2.30pm today to report an incident at the Aldi supermarket in Fairlands Way, Stevenage.
It was reported that several bottles of alcohol had been thrown onto the floor and smashed.
Officers attended and a woman was arrested. She was taken to hospital to get treatment for cuts to her hands.
An Aldi spokesman said the supermarket would not comment due to this being a police matter.
