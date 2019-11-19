Arrest made after elderly woman's bag stolen in Stevenage - but do you know the victim?

A 41-year-old man was arrested following the theft of an elderly woman's bag in Stevenage Archant

A 41-year-old man from Stevenage has been arrested on suspicion of theft after an elderly women's shopping bag was stolen while she was in a charity shop in the town centre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for help to identify the victim, as well as witnesses to the theft which happened at around 3pm on Friday, November 8.

Det Con Georgia Andrews said: "We have made an arrest in connection with the investigation, but unfortunately we have been unable to identify the victim. "We'd like to reunite her with her belongings, so if you were the woman who had your bag stolen, or if you think you may know her, please get in touch."

You may also want to watch:

The 41-year-old man has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact DC Andrews directly via email at Georgia.Andrews@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/101161/19.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.