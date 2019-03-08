Letchworth café burglary arrest made after till and charity boxes stolen

XO Café in Letchworth was broken into during the early hours of this morning. Picture: XO Café Archant

A Letchworth café was targeted by a burglar during the early hours of Friday morning, leaving owners "broken-hearted" as the perpetrator got away with the entire till and two Garden House Hospice Care collection boxes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

XO Café in Letchworth was broken into during the early hours of this morning. Picture: XO Café XO Café in Letchworth was broken into during the early hours of this morning. Picture: XO Café

XO Café Lounge in Station Place has become one of a few Letchworth businesses to be broken into in recent weeks, following two break-ins at The Jewellery Box in the Arcade last week.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary in connection with the XO incident, and has been released on police bail.

Owners Rick and Indi said: "A man escaped with the entire till, and it really saddens us to say also stole two Garden House Hospice collection jars.

"The damage may be minimal to some, but anyone who owns a business or knows us and how much has gone into XO - as well as the long hours and dedication we put into our business every single day - knows it really breaks our hearts that not only has he trespassed into our property, but stolen from my family's source of income."

You may also want to watch:

XO Café doubles up as a coffee shop and cocktail bar, and frequently welcomes local artists to perform in the evenings, and also supports local charities such as the Letchworth-based hospice and Feed Up Warm Up, which provides food and supplies to the homeless and vulnerable in North Herts and Stevenage.

The co-owners continued: "After hearing about the jewellery shop and Deep Blue chip shop, my heart really does go out to other independent businesses in Letchworth who have been affected in the past few weeks.

"Thank you to our customers and neighbouring business for your continued support and kind words - it really does make it easier to deal with."

A police spokeswoman told the Comet: "Between 3.40am and 3.50am on July 26 a café in Station Parade was broken into. A till and two charity boxes were stolen.

"Enquiries into the incident are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting crime reference 41/67641/19."

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.