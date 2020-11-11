Advanced search

Letchworth pupils mark Armistice Day 2020 in service uniforms

PUBLISHED: 17:31 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:31 11 November 2020

Highfield School pupils mark Armistice Day 2020. Picture: Highfield School

Highfield School pupils mark Armistice Day 2020. Picture: Highfield School

More than 30 pupils at a Letchworth school gathered in their year group bubbles to pay tribute to the service and sacrifice of the Armed Forces community on Armistice Day.

Over the past week students at The Highfield School have been reflecting on the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces and have been making connections to the present situation.

They have been looking at the schools co-operative values and have been identifying how everyone is making sacrifices in their own personal lives to keep people safe and recognising what extra contributions can be made within the community to benefit others.

This year has been a challenging year for all charitable organisations, but The Highfield School have developed a COVID safe strategy to allow for students to participate in a two-minute silence together, to sell poppies to raise money and to represent their services with pride and honour.

Charli, Year 11 student at The Highfield School, said: “I am incredibly proud to represent the Royal Air Force Air Cadets and my school by supporting such a worthy cause.

“It has been a hard time for us all but this is a good way to make a difference to so many people.”

Headteacher Lucy Miles added: “This week I have seen students in uniforms from many organisations such as Guides, Scouts, St Johns Ambulance and various armed service cadets, it really demonstrates our students’ commitment to their local and wider communities.

“We as a school are very proud of them for this commitment and the charitable fundraising they are undertaking.”

