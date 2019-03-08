Advanced search

Armed police in Hitchin after man seen carrying knife

PUBLISHED: 12:45 01 May 2019

Armed police carried out an extensive search for a man said to be carrying a knife in Hitchin on Friday.

Armed police carried out an extensive search for a man said to be carrying a knife in Hitchin on Friday.

Archant

Armed police, dogs and a helicopter were out searching for a man seen carrying a bladed article in Hitchin on Friday.

Officers were called shortly after 5.15pm to reports of a man cycling through Bancroft Park with a knife.

It was reported that he got off his bike and started to hit the ground with the object before leaving the area.

Officers, including armed police, attended and an extensive search was carried out with assistance from the police helicopter and dog unit.

The man was not traced and enquiries are continuing at this time. No one was injured during the incident.

An eyewitness who saw armed police searching the area told the Comet: “It was quite frightening. I was born and bred here and I never thought I would see that happening in Bancroft.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online via herts.police.uk/report.

