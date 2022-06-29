Gallery
Stevenage Armed Forces Day in pictures
- Credit: Matt Margesson
The annual Armed Forces Day event in Stevenage town centre took place on Saturday, to celebrate our cadets, officers and veterans who have dedicated their time to our country.
The day was an opportunity to learn more about our troops, the work they do and their experiences throughout their career. It also gave the public a chance to find out about the support available from charities and other organisations including Stevenage Community Trust, Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Air Scouts and SSAFA.
The emergency vehicles and the WWII tank were a real hit, with lots of children having their pictures taken and asking questions about all of the vehicles on display.
The entertainment from Alex Shows, D-Day Dollies and the Marching Band got everyone into the spirit.
A council spokesperson said: “Since the pandemic, it is wonderful to see so many people getting back out in to the town and supporting these events, from the community of Stevenage and our surrounding areas too.
“We really hope that you’ll join us in supporting events such as this in the future. Do look out for updates on social media and around the town for upcoming events. It will be great to see you all.”