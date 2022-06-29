The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage Armed Forces Day in pictures

Georgia Barrow

Published: 4:02 PM June 29, 2022
Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Matt Margesson

The annual Armed Forces Day event in Stevenage town centre took place on Saturday, to celebrate our cadets, officers and veterans who have dedicated their time to our country.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with the Kaotic Angels at Armed Forces Day 2022

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland with the Kaotic Angels at Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

The day was an opportunity to learn more about our troops, the work they do and their experiences throughout their career. It also gave the public a chance to find out about the support available from charities and other organisations including Stevenage Community Trust, Royal British Legion, Royal Naval Association, Air Scouts and SSAFA.

5th Stevenage Air Scouts Group at Armed Forces 2022

5th Stevenage Air Scouts Group at Armed Forces 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

The emergency vehicles and the WWII tank were a real hit, with lots of children having their pictures taken and asking questions about all of the vehicles on display.

There was free face painting on offer at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 

There was free face painting on offer at Stevenage Armed Forces Day - Credit: Margesson Photography

The entertainment from Alex Shows, D-Day Dollies and the Marching Band got everyone into the spirit.

The WWII tank was a big hit with visitors to Stevenage Armed Forces Day

The WWII tank was a big hit with visitors to Stevenage Armed Forces Day - Credit: Margesson Photography

A council spokesperson said: “Since the pandemic, it is wonderful to see so many people getting back out in to the town and supporting these events, from the community of Stevenage and our surrounding areas too.

WII Tank at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

WWII tank at Stevenage Armed Forces Day - Credit: Margesson Photography

“We really hope that you’ll join us in supporting events such as this in the future. Do look out for updates on social media and around the town for upcoming events. It will be great to see you all.”

Emergency service vehicles were on display at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Emergency service vehicles were on display at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Hertfordshire Fire Service at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Hertfordshire Fire Service at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Armed Forces Day 2022

Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

The Royal Naval Association, Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

The Royal Naval Association, Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Stephen McPartland, Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Stephen McPartland, Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Matt Margesson

Neighbourhood Watch police stall at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022

Neighbourhood Watch police stall at Stevenage Armed Forces Day 2022 - Credit: Margesson Photography


Stevenage News

