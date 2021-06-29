Gallery
Spitfire fly-past is star of the show at Armed Forces Day celebration
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Letchworth's Armed Forces Day celebrations saw families come out in force to support the Royal British Legion, and enjoy the day's offerings - including a Spitfire fly-past, funfair, and live music.
The event was held in Broadway Gardens on Saturday, and was officially opened by North Herts District Council's vice-chair, Cllr Terry Tyler.
Royal British Legion, Letchworth Branch chairman Nigel Kenworthy said: "Thank you to all the sponsors - Wentworth Kitchens, Lane & Bennett’s, WWII veteran Mrs Audrey Poynter and Chasestead world class engineers.
"Thanks to Cllr Terry Tyler for opening the event and supporting on the day with safety officer Ashley Hawkins, and to the Letchworth Royal British Legion Branch members and helpers."
Nigel continued: "We thank the council for allowing the event to take place, Jamie Harris’s fairground, all the supportive stallholders. Hitchin Brass Band, Singer Paul Dowsett and the ‘The Chritalites’ Majorettes.
"Not forgetting, Penny Jarvis who arranged the fly past, Liz Allen and Denise Poynter, who without their help AFD would not have gone ahead so smoothly.
"It was a wonderful turnout. Members of the public joined the representatives of the Forces and cheered as the two Spitfires flew over, reminding everyone of bygone days, but it also reminded us how much we’ve missed joining together socially as a community. Thank you!"
The fly-past wasn't the only spectacle on offer, with a range of stalls and attractions including vintage motorbikes, fairground rides, a performance from Hitchin brass band and more.
Charities that attended the event include SERV Herts and Beds, which provides a free out of hours delivery service for blood products and patient samples. Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also had a stall.
Over in the town centre, the festivities continued, with the return of the popular Food & Drink festival, which also saw the Letchworth community come out in droves to reunite following a difficult year.