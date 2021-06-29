Spitfire fly-past is star of the show at Armed Forces Day celebration

Gallery

Published: 10:00 AM June 29, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM June 29, 2021

L-R: Vice chair of Letchworth Royal British Legion Peter Nash, Chair of Letchworth Royal British Legion Nigel Kenworthy, Royal Naval Association volunteers and Area 6 Welfare Officer Penny Jarvis (4th from right) and NHDC vice chair Cllr Terry Tyler (far right) at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

Letchworth's Armed Forces Day celebrations saw families come out in force to support the Royal British Legion, and enjoy the day's offerings - including a Spitfire fly-past, funfair, and live music.

Spitfires flew over Broadway Gardens on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day - Credit: Royal British Legion Letchworth Branch

The event was held in Broadway Gardens on Saturday, and was officially opened by North Herts District Council's vice-chair, Cllr Terry Tyler.

NHDC's Councillor Terry Tyler opened the Armed Forces Day event on Saturday - Credit: Royal British Legion Letchworth Branch

Royal British Legion, Letchworth Branch chairman Nigel Kenworthy said: "Thank you to all the sponsors - Wentworth Kitchens, Lane & Bennett’s, WWII veteran Mrs Audrey Poynter and Chasestead world class engineers.

People wave at the two Spitfires which pass over Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

"Thanks to Cllr Terry Tyler for opening the event and supporting on the day with safety officer Ashley Hawkins, and to the Letchworth Royal British Legion Branch members and helpers."

People wave at the two Spitfires which pass over Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

Nigel continued: "We thank the council for allowing the event to take place, Jamie Harris’s fairground, all the supportive stallholders. Hitchin Brass Band, Singer Paul Dowsett and the ‘The Chritalites’ Majorettes.

"Not forgetting, Penny Jarvis who arranged the fly past, Liz Allen and Denise Poynter, who without their help AFD would not have gone ahead so smoothly.

Vintage motorbikes at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

"It was a wonderful turnout. Members of the public joined the representatives of the Forces and cheered as the two Spitfires flew over, reminding everyone of bygone days, but it also reminded us how much we’ve missed joining together socially as a community. Thank you!"

Hitchin Band play at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

The fly-past wasn't the only spectacle on offer, with a range of stalls and attractions including vintage motorbikes, fairground rides, a performance from Hitchin brass band and more.

Giuseppe Tirelli and Anna Green enjoy Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

Charities that attended the event include SERV Herts and Beds, which provides a free out of hours delivery service for blood products and patient samples. Essex and Herts Air Ambulance also had a stall.

SERV Herts and Beds at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

Over in the town centre, the festivities continued, with the return of the popular Food & Drink festival, which also saw the Letchworth community come out in droves to reunite following a difficult year.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO

Brandon Loo, 7, catches a winning duck at Letchworth Armed Forces Day - Credit: DANNY LOO