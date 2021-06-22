Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Armed Forces Day 2021: Great day promised with pop-up museum and Spitfire fly-past

Georgia Barrow

Published: 1:46 PM June 22, 2021
The Royal British Legion's Letchworth branch has pulled out all the stops for this year's Armed Forces Day - with a number of attractions set to make for a thrilling day.

The annual event is an opportunity to support and celebrate members of our armed forces, past and present. 

Representatives from the Forces, several charities and the Scouts, will be waiting to greet visitors on Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

In Letchworth's Broadway, a mixture of stalls, crafts and entertainment will be on offer, as well as a pop-up museum provided by the Heritage Foundation's curator and town historian, Josh Tidy. 

There will also be a funfair and ice cream for the kids to enjoy, and ale for the adults!

Weather permitting, the unmistakable sound of a Spitfire is set to rip through the sky, as it performs several flypasts and a victory roll over Broadway Fountains.

Organisers have welcomed folding chairs and rest a while, while you soak up the performances and parades.

Royal British Legion's Denise Poynter said: "Please join us to celebrate and support our Armed Forces.

"Despite a difficult year we’ve pulled this together, It promises to be a great day and hopefully it will be an even bigger all day and an evening event next year.

"With special thanks to all our sponsors and of course we put our hands together for the event organisers."

Elsewhere in the town centre, the Letchworth Food & Drink Festival will be making its return, making for a jam-packed weekend.

