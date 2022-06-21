The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
Stevenage Armed Forces Day: Display war tank, marching band and more

Author Picture Icon

Georgia Barrow

Published: 11:26 AM June 21, 2022
Armed forces Day Stevenage 2021

Armed Forces Day - Richard Mott (Chairman RBL Stevenage ) and rad Major Keith Greenough QVRM TD Poppy Appeal organiser of Stevenage - Credit: Karyn Haddon

This Saturday marks Armed Forces Day, commemorating the service of men and women in the British Armed Forces and the charities that support them.

The annual event in Stevenage Town Square is back and will include sand art, free face painting and a war tank on display!

A tank was on display in Stevenage town centre to mark Armed Forces Day 2021

A tank was on display in Stevenage town centre to mark Armed Forces Day 2021, and is back for 2022 - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Charities such as Royal Naval Association, Kaotic Angels - complete with their motorbike collection - and Royal British Legion will be out talking with visitors. 

Live entertainment will be provided by a marching band from 10am to 11.30am. Starting from Tesco in The Forum, the band will march through the town centre through to the Town Square. 

Alex Shows UK returns to perform some period music as well as performance from D-Day Dollies!

Free parking will also be available on the day at St George's Way multi-storey car park.

Armed Forces Day celebrations take place at the Town Square on Saturday, June 25, from 10am to 4pm.

