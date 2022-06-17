Letchworth organisers pull out all the stops for Armed Forces Day 2022

This year's Armed Forces Day is being marked with an array of events in Letchworth, as organisers once again pull out all the stops for the occasion.

Organisers have approached some of the vast local talent to perform live music throughout the day at Broadway Gardens.

While there are new and exciting elements to the day, the wonderful and traditional sight and sound of a Spitfire overhead will of course be back, with time to be confirmed.

Representatives from the Armed Forces will be in attendance and the hosts for the day, the Letchworth branch of the Royal British Legion.

Keith Ellis, Chairlady of Letchworth Royal British Legion Joan Ellis and Deputy Standard Bearer Dale Hitchcock, Armed Forces Day 2020 - Credit: Danny Loo

An array of stalls complements the activities, with a selection of local and National charities present. There’s a mobile bar and various food vendors.

Member of the Armed Forces Day organisational team, and event sponsor, Denise Poynter, said: "We have included a concert in this year's event, with local group ‘Beats and Shelley’ our wonderful homegrown band, headlining as they launch their new album.

"It’s great to have so much local talent on our doorstep and with the sponsorship from another Letchworth local, Darren Coulter from Wentworth Kitchens Ltd. Darren has been as keen to support this local event as he has the local footballers.

"My own mother, Letchworth born Mrs Audrey Poynter (nee Bennett) has donated substantially. A WII WAAF veteran, she wanted this year to be extra special, as she is soon to be the same age as the Queen, turning 96 in August.

"With the main Jubilee activities finished, this event is her nod to the Queen and country she served.

"Besides all the usual activities, the young cadets will once again take up the Chasestead Challenge, competing for the coveted shield.

"Sponsors Chasestead Ltd have tirelessly sponsored the cup and funded a scholarship each year and we are grateful for their support and to our other sponsors."

Letchworth historian and curator Josh Tidy will bring a pop-up museum from the Heritage Foundation, and there will also be a funfair.

Armed Forces Day activities, which form part of Letchworth Festival, take place from 9am to 6pm at Broadway Gardens on Saturday, June 25.