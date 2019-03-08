Armed Forces Day 2019: Servicemen and women honoured in North Herts and Stevenage
PUBLISHED: 13:40 01 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 01 July 2019
Veterans, cadets and the public came together on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.
June 6 marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the Second World War, with events across our area honouring those who have served.
In Letchworth's Broadway Gardens the opening ceremony and flag raising at 10am was followed by a cadet inspection and drill competition.
There were military bands, Second World War vintage military vehicles, food stalls, a fun fair and a dove release.
Co-ordinator Di Adkins said: "The day was well supported, although the weather was unusually hot. With true British spirit we carried on regardless.
"The doves were released into the beautiful blue cloudless sky to remember all those who sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom we have today.
"I released a single dove for my late brother who served in the Royal Artillery, as he also would have been 75 this year."
In Stevenage's Town Square there was live music from Alex Shows UK and Karen Carpenter - The Tribute, as well as face painting, sand art, stalls and a WWII American M8 Tank on display.
Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and mayor Simon Speller were at the event, and town centre manager Tina Benson said: "Members of the Royal Air Force, SSAFA, sea cadets, army cadets, Royal British Legion and the community came along to raise money for our fabulous military services.
"We would like to thank our stallholders and community members for coming along to this fantastic day. The community is always supportive of this type of charity event and turns out in numbers. The donations are really appreciated by our military service charities."
In Hitchin, one of the UK's emerging mixed media artists had his army-inspired artwork on display at Arkley Fine Art gallery to mark Armed Forces Day.
Visitors to Dan Pearce's Love, War and Peace exhibition, which is open to the public until July 17, will be able to see peace signs made from bullet shells, Winston Churchill-inspired art, and a celebratory piece of Hitchin and the Hertfordshire Lion.
Both Dan and Arkley Fine Art gallery will be making donations to a military charity from the proceeds of the exhibition.