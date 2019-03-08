Gallery

Armed Forces Day 2019: Servicemen and women honoured in North Herts and Stevenage

Releasing Doves in memory of those servicemen who lost their lives fighting for the country. Picture: Alan Millard. Archant

Veterans, cadets and the public came together on Saturday to mark Armed Forces Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harpenden Pipe Band. Picture: Alan Millard. Harpenden Pipe Band. Picture: Alan Millard.

June 6 marked the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings in the Second World War, with events across our area honouring those who have served.

Taking a spin. Picture: Alan Millard. Taking a spin. Picture: Alan Millard.

In Letchworth's Broadway Gardens the opening ceremony and flag raising at 10am was followed by a cadet inspection and drill competition.

Enjoying some fun in the sun. Picture: Alan Millard. Enjoying some fun in the sun. Picture: Alan Millard.

There were military bands, Second World War vintage military vehicles, food stalls, a fun fair and a dove release.

Letchworth Air Training Corps on the march. Picture: Alan Millard. Letchworth Air Training Corps on the march. Picture: Alan Millard.

Co-ordinator Di Adkins said: "The day was well supported, although the weather was unusually hot. With true British spirit we carried on regardless.

Army cadets and Air Training Corps with North Herts District Council chairman Jean Green and Henlow flight lieutenant Andrew Stacey. Picture: Alan Millard. Army cadets and Air Training Corps with North Herts District Council chairman Jean Green and Henlow flight lieutenant Andrew Stacey. Picture: Alan Millard.

"The doves were released into the beautiful blue cloudless sky to remember all those who sacrificed their lives to give us the freedom we have today.

Essex and Herts Air Ambulance representatives Natasha Courtney and Suzy Evans with the chairman of North Herts District Council Jean Green and her consort James Graft. Picture: Alan Millard. Essex and Herts Air Ambulance representatives Natasha Courtney and Suzy Evans with the chairman of North Herts District Council Jean Green and her consort James Graft. Picture: Alan Millard.

"I released a single dove for my late brother who served in the Royal Artillery, as he also would have been 75 this year."

Wendy Johnson, Simon Cubbage, Steve Nelder and Paul Spencer with his car - an Aston Martin DB 9 - as part of the Rally for Heroes show. Picture: Alan Millard. Wendy Johnson, Simon Cubbage, Steve Nelder and Paul Spencer with his car - an Aston Martin DB 9 - as part of the Rally for Heroes show. Picture: Alan Millard.

In Stevenage's Town Square there was live music from Alex Shows UK and Karen Carpenter - The Tribute, as well as face painting, sand art, stalls and a WWII American M8 Tank on display.

Collecting for the Royal Air Force Association. Picture: Alan Millard. Collecting for the Royal Air Force Association. Picture: Alan Millard.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and mayor Simon Speller were at the event, and town centre manager Tina Benson said: "Members of the Royal Air Force, SSAFA, sea cadets, army cadets, Royal British Legion and the community came along to raise money for our fabulous military services.

Members of the Parachute Regiment Association - Colin Childs, Paul Barwick, Ian Stedman and Tony Waudby. Picture: Alan Millard. Members of the Parachute Regiment Association - Colin Childs, Paul Barwick, Ian Stedman and Tony Waudby. Picture: Alan Millard.

"We would like to thank our stallholders and community members for coming along to this fantastic day. The community is always supportive of this type of charity event and turns out in numbers. The donations are really appreciated by our military service charities."

Letchworth Army Cadets. Picture: Alan Millard. Letchworth Army Cadets. Picture: Alan Millard.

In Hitchin, one of the UK's emerging mixed media artists had his army-inspired artwork on display at Arkley Fine Art gallery to mark Armed Forces Day.

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller next to the American tank. Picture: Tina Benson. Stevenage mayor Simon Speller next to the American tank. Picture: Tina Benson.

Visitors to Dan Pearce's Love, War and Peace exhibition, which is open to the public until July 17, will be able to see peace signs made from bullet shells, Winston Churchill-inspired art, and a celebratory piece of Hitchin and the Hertfordshire Lion.

Stevenage mayor Simon Speller with army cadets and community members in front of the American tank. Picture: Tina Benson. Stevenage mayor Simon Speller with army cadets and community members in front of the American tank. Picture: Tina Benson.

Both Dan and Arkley Fine Art gallery will be making donations to a military charity from the proceeds of the exhibition.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and mayor Simon Speller show their support to the armed forces. Picture: Tina Benson. Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and mayor Simon Speller show their support to the armed forces. Picture: Tina Benson.

Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and mayor Simon Speller with two army cadets. Picture Tina Benson. Stevenage MP Stephen McPartland and mayor Simon Speller with two army cadets. Picture Tina Benson.

You may also want to watch: