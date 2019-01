Robber in balaclava takes £800 from Arlesey pub

Police are investigating a robbery at The Vicar's Inn pub in Arlesey. Picture: Archant Archant

A man wearing a balaclava took £800 from an Arlesey pub in a robbery during the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to The Vicar’s Inn on Church Lane at 12.38am, after the man entered the premesis carrying an unknown object and made off with the till containing £800.

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 11 of January 12.