Rescue cat saved from death row needs forever home

Published: 3:29 PM August 9, 2021

A poorly cat saved from death row by a vet is looking for his forever home.

Charlie was rescued from a charity by vet Jo Ditzel, who lives in Arlesey, after he was diagnosed with FIV – the feline version of HIV – and was due to be put to sleep.

Jo, a veterinary nursing lecturer at The College of Animal Welfare, is due to go travelling for a year, so cannot keep Charlie herself.

She is looking for the perfect home for four-year-old Charlie, who loves playing with his toys and sleeping, but is unable to leave the house or mix with other cats due to his condition.

Jo has promised to maintain contact with Charlie’s future owners due to his ongoing health issues and contribute to the cost of any treatments which may be needed.

She said: “I have met a lot of cats in my job, but none are like Charlie. He is so affectionate and easy going. He loves hugs and throws himself at you for cuddles. He is just the best cat you could ask for and loves nothing more than snuggling up on your lap.

“Due to his health condition he needs a very specific home so we are looking for the perfect person to adopt him, or even foster him for a year until we return from our travels.

“We are open to meet and greets, but once you meet Charlie you are guaranteed to fall in love.”

Call Jo on 07518 358685 or email joannaditzel@aol.com for more information.