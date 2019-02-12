Advanced search

Men in balaclavas target Arlesey Post Office cash machine

PUBLISHED: 17:15 21 February 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a break-in at Arlesey Post Office this morning.

Two men wearing balaclavas attempted to remove a cash machine using an angle grinder and a blow torch at Arlesey Post Office during the early hours of this morning.

Just before 4am, the two men entered the property in High Street by damaging the lock on the front door.

After attempting to remove the cash machine, they left the premises empty handed and made off in a silver Audi TT in the direction of the railway station.

PC Sam Evans said: “We are keen to find the people responsible for this and we’re urging anyone who may have seen anything at the time to come forward, as your information may be vital to our investigation.”

Anyone with information should contact Bedfordshire police via bedfordshire.police.uk/report, or by calling 101, quoting reference 40/10489/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Men in balaclavas target Arlesey Post Office cash machine

