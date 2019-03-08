Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

PUBLISHED: 11:18 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 09 July 2019

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Archant

A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre on June 28.

Adam Wilkins, of The Hermitage in Arlesey, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He has been released on bail pending an appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

A surgery spokeswoman said: "We were closed for staff training. I can confirm there were no patients in the building at the time.

"There was a lot of damage internally and externally.

"The staff have been very traumatised by this incident and we are seeking counselling.

"We would like to thank all our patients who have supported us through this difficult time.

"We have now resumed services as normal."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Damaged in ways you can’t imagine’ - A Stevenage mum’s fight for her SEND child

Some parents of children with SEND face an uncertain road when it comes to education. Picture: Supplied

Stand By Men group supports men with mental health issues in Stevenage

Terry Arthur (third from left) and the other men from Stevenage support group Stand By Men, who volunteered working in a pensioner's garden. Picture: Courtesy of Terry Arthur

Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Grandson of former Stevenage mayor who died suddenly raises charity funds in her memory

Malakai, Josh and Ahisha completed the Inflatable 5k in memory of Sherma. Picture: Ahisha Ferguson.

Launch of Operation Urban to help tackle homelessness in Stevenage

New initiative launched to help tackle homelessness in Stevenage. Picture: Pexels.

Most Read

‘Damaged in ways you can’t imagine’ - A Stevenage mum’s fight for her SEND child

Some parents of children with SEND face an uncertain road when it comes to education. Picture: Supplied

Stand By Men group supports men with mental health issues in Stevenage

Terry Arthur (third from left) and the other men from Stevenage support group Stand By Men, who volunteered working in a pensioner's garden. Picture: Courtesy of Terry Arthur

Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Grandson of former Stevenage mayor who died suddenly raises charity funds in her memory

Malakai, Josh and Ahisha completed the Inflatable 5k in memory of Sherma. Picture: Ahisha Ferguson.

Launch of Operation Urban to help tackle homelessness in Stevenage

New initiative launched to help tackle homelessness in Stevenage. Picture: Pexels.

Latest from the The Comet

Man stabbed in thigh in Stevenage park

Police are appealing for information after a man was stabbed in the thigh near Stevenage's Bedwell shops

Stevenage businessman found guilty of beating his wife

Tawhid Juneja in the Primary Care People call room. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage FC ‘proud to support’ Lives not Knives campaign

Stevenage FC captain Scott Cuthbert and Herts Police captain Andy Plant. Picture: Herts Constabulary

Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

An Arlesey man has been charged in connection with an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre. Picture: Google

Will Stevenage park win UK’s Best Park Award 2019?

Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists