Arlesey man charged after medical centre burglary

A 36-year-old man has been charged with criminal damage, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon following an incident at Arlesey Medical Centre on June 28.

Adam Wilkins, of The Hermitage in Arlesey, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He has been released on bail pending an appearance at Luton Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A surgery spokeswoman said: "We were closed for staff training. I can confirm there were no patients in the building at the time.

"There was a lot of damage internally and externally.

"The staff have been very traumatised by this incident and we are seeking counselling.

"We would like to thank all our patients who have supported us through this difficult time.

"We have now resumed services as normal."