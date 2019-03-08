Advanced search

Arlesey man arrested in Uganda on suspicion of 'intoxicating the public'

PUBLISHED: 17:58 24 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:58 24 May 2019

A 25-year-old man from Arlesey has been arrested in Uganda on suspicion of "intoxicating the public".

Three men were arrested in the Rwenzori region at 6am yesterday after allegations were made that Ugandan villagers were given a potentially poisonous chemical to drink.

In a video that appears to be from Uganda in March, the suspect identifies himself as a British national. Media outlets across the UK have been reporting that the suspect is from Arlesey in Bedfordshire.

The chemical they are accused of giving villagers is known as Mineral Miracle Solution, which contains sodium chlorite - a salt found in bleach.

The government's Food Standards Agency has warnings online about the safety of using the solution.

The arrests follow an investigation led by The Guardian which discovered that up to 50,000 Ugandans may have been given this 'miracle cure'.

