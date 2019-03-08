Arlesey Fish & Chips shortlisted for national award

Arlesey Fish and Chips has been named one of the top takeaways of its kind in central and southern England.

The takeaway in the town's High Street was shortlisted in the 2020 Fish and Chop Shop of the Year Award.

The shops which topped the table for central and southern England are Arlesey Fish and Chips, Luci & Lina Fish Bar, Bedford, Mike's Traditional Fish & Chips, Eastleigh, Hampshire and Walnut Tree Traditional Fish and Chips, Milton Keynes.

Owner Dragan Marjanovic said: "This is the fourth nomination in five years. I do it all for the customers and for this village.

"I think it's brilliant and we will continue to do the best for the customers."

The winner of the Fish and Chip Shop of the Year Award will be announced at The National Fish & Chip Awards' 32nd anniversary ceremony in London on 23 January 2020.

To view the full shortlist visit: http://www.fishisthedish.co.uk/win/national-fish-chip-awards or follow @fishisthedish #FishnChipAwards.