CCTV appeal launched after Arlesey break-in

PUBLISHED: 09:44 12 February 2020

Bedfordshire police have released CCTV images following the incident. Picture: Beds police

CCTV images have been released following a break-in at an Arlesey property on January 31.

Between 12pm and 1pm, a man gained entry to a bike shed on Stotfold Road and stole an orange Carrera bike.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

If you recognise this man, or have any further information, contact Bedfordshire Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 40/6436/20.

