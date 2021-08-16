Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport E-Edition
Free petting zoo coming to Stevenage town centre

Louise McEvoy

Published: 10:39 AM August 16, 2021   
Close-up of a donkey at a petting zoo

Stevenage Borough Council's petting zoo event will provide plenty of opportunity for children to interact with animals - Credit: Courtesy of Stevenage Borough Council

Ark Farm petting zoo is visiting Stevenage's Town Square on Friday, from 10am to 4pm.

Arranged by Stevenage Borough Council, the Animal Crackers free event offers an educational experience with the likes of sheep, pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, geese, donkeys, reptiles and birds of prey, allowing visitors to stroke the animals while learning about their behaviours and habitats.

Donkey rides, owl encounters, free face painting and sand art activities will also be available.

Councillor John Gardner said: “With the summer holidays in full swing, we know parents are on the lookout for free activities to keep their children entertained. Our Animal Crackers event is ideal for helping children learn more about the natural world.”

The council says it takes animal welfare very seriously and strict vetting procedures are carried out before approval is given to an event involving animals.

Stevenage News

