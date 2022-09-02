The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
The Comet > News

Cyclist in his 70s suffers 'life-changing injuries' in East Herts crash

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 11:28 AM September 2, 2022
A cyclist has been injured in a crash described as serious near Ardeley

A cyclist has been injured in a crash described as serious near Ardeley - Credit: Google Earth

A cyclist in his 70s is thought to have suffered "life-changing injuries" in a crash involving an agricultural vehicle.

According to police in Hertfordshire, the cyclist and driver were involved in the crash - described by officers as "serious" - at around 10.30am on Sunday, August 28.

The incident took place on Baldock Road, Wood End, near Ardeley.

Police officers and East of England Ambulance Service paramedics attended. The cyclist - a man in his 70s - was taken to hospital.

PC James Wingate, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: "I’d like to hear from anyone who witnessed this collision, who has not already spoken to us.

"It is believed other cyclists were in the area and may have seen what happened or captured footage on head-cams which could assist our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision."

Witnesses can contact Hertfordshire Constabulary with information online (https://www.herts.police.uk/) or by phone on 101, quoting ISR 238 or August 28.

Alternatively, reports can be handed to investigators 100 per cent anonymously through CrimeStoppers online (https://crimestoppers-uk.org/) or by phone on 0800 555 111.

Hertfordshire Constabulary
East of England Ambulance Service
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

East Herts District Council has approved a plan to build 253 new houses on a site which could feature up to 618 homes soon

Planning and Development

Construction on 250 new homes near Stevenage to begin in autumn

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Tom Cruise, one of the celebrities who has dined out in Hertfordshire

Food and Drink

9 restaurants visited by celebrities in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A boy in a pink jumper, with dark hair.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

13-year-old boy missing from Letchworth

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
A girl, aged 16, has reported being raped in Stevenage earlier this year (2022)

Hertfordshire Constabulary

16-year-old girl reportedly raped in Stevenage woodland

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon