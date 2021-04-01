Gallery
17 reasons why Stevenage isn't as bad as critics claim
- Credit: Archant
Critics are often quick to judge Stevenage and everything the town has to offer.
We've heard it all before, so the Comet has compiled a list of 17 reasons why you definitely shouldn't come to see Stevenage once lockdown ends.
Enjoy!
1. The town centre looks knackered and no one ever goes there
2. And there's certainly nothing to look forward to
3. Nothing at all...
4. Old Town is nothing to shout about
5. Forget the shops
6. Housing is a nightmare
7. Some might say a 'slum'
8. No one notable has ever come to visit
9. And its people do nothing for the town
10. There's not much for kids to do
11. Or families for that matter
12. There's no history here
13. And forget arts and culture
14. We haven't got any green spaces
15. Nothing picturesque for Instagram either
16. It just all looks the same
17. So don't bother visiting our great town when lockdown ends!
Happy April Fools' Day!