The Comet > News

17 reasons why Stevenage isn't as bad as critics claim

Jacob Thorburn

Published: 11:45 AM April 1, 2021    Updated: 12:03 PM April 1, 2021
The redevelopment of Park Place, if given the go ahead, is set to kick-start the regeneration of Ste

The redevelopment of Park Place, if given the go ahead, is set to kick-start the regeneration of Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Archant

Critics are often quick to judge Stevenage and everything the town has to offer.

We've heard it all before, so the Comet has compiled a list of 17 reasons why you definitely shouldn't come to see Stevenage once lockdown ends.

Enjoy!

1. The town centre looks knackered and no one ever goes there

Councillor John Gardner says, 'Covid has brought opportunities for change and innovation'. Picture: Stevenage Town Centre

Councillor John Gardner says, 'Covid has brought opportunities for change and innovation'. Picture: Stevenage Town Centre - Credit: Archant

2. And there's certainly nothing to look forward to

Work on the SG1 development in the Stevenage regeneration is set to begin in the coming months. Picture: Mace

Work on the SG1 development in the Stevenage regeneration is set to begin in the coming months. Picture: Mace - Credit: Archant

3. Nothing at all...

Boluevard View will form part of the SG1 development. Picture: Mace

Boluevard View will form part of the SG1 development. Picture: Mace - Credit: Archant

4. Old Town is nothing to shout about

Paul Papworth is banned from entering Stevenage High Street.

Stevenage Old Town - Credit: Archant

5. Forget the shops

Large queue formed outside Primark in Stevenage at the end of the first national lockdown. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Large queue formed outside Primark in Stevenage at the end of the first national lockdown. Picture: Karyn Haddon - Credit: Archant

6. Housing is a nightmare

House for sale SG1

A five-bed detached house in Fairview Road, Stevenage - Credit: & Properties

7. Some might say a 'slum'

property listing stevenage

Cromer Farm view from the courtyard terrace - Credit: Savills

8. No one notable has ever come to visit

The Queen visited Lister Hospital in Stevenage to officially open the new maternity unit

The Queen visited Lister Hospital in Stevenage to officially open the new maternity unit - Credit: Archant

9. And its people do nothing for the town

man glasses harry potter lookalike

Kenny Arnold spoke to the People for People Facebook community about the laptop drive earlier this week. - Credit: Kenny Arnold

10. There's not much for kids to do

Bikers in action at Bowes Lyon skate park

Bikers in action at Bowes Lyon skate park - Credit: Archant

11. Or families for that matter

Lawrie Wilson takes the applause of the Lamex crowd. Picture: Daniel Wilson

Lawrie Wilson takes the applause of the Lamex crowd. Picture: Daniel Wilson - Credit: Archant

12. There's no history here

The Six Hills, photographed in 1895.

The Six Hills, photographed in 1895. - Credit: Archant

13. And forget arts and culture

A previous Todd in the Hole Festival.

A previous Todd in the Hole Festival. - Credit: Supplied by Todd in the Hole Festival

14. We haven't got any green spaces

A view of the proposed Gresley Park site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO

A view of the proposed Gresley Park site in Beane Valley, Stevenage. Picture: DANNY LOO - Credit: Picture: DANNY LOO

15. Nothing picturesque for Instagram either

Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey

Fairlands Valley Park in Stevenage. Picture: Brendan Falvey - Credit: Brendan Falvey

16. It just all looks the same

stevenage snow drone picture

A drone shot captures Stevenage covered in snow. - Credit: CineCloud

17. So don't bother visiting our great town when lockdown ends!

The redevelopment of Park Place, if given the go ahead, is set to kick-start the regeneration of Ste

The redevelopment of Park Place, if given the go ahead, is set to kick-start the regeneration of Stevenage town centre. - Credit: Archant

Happy April Fools' Day!

