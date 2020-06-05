Advanced search

Letchworth theatre company awarded funding for ‘female voice’ project

PUBLISHED: 12:09 06 June 2020

Imajica are on the lookout for women over 18 to join their new six month project. Picture: Imajica

Imajica are on the lookout for women over 18 to join their new six month project. Picture: Imajica

A Letchworth theatre troupe is celebrating the town’s ‘female voice’ with a six month creative project – and you can apply now.

Imajica Theatre Company has been awarded funding from the Hertfordshire Community Foundation to run a six month project celebrating the ‘female voice of Letchworth Garden City.’

The group confirmed the news on Thursday: “We are excited to announce that we are looking for women with a connection to Letchworth who have an interest in the performing arts.

“Together you will research and create material that will be used to create a new musical production. We will explore the past, our current times and aspirations for the future.

“We will provide you with performing arts training with our artistic and musical directors, and there will be performance opportunities for those interested.”

The group are on the hunt for women who are over 18 and have some previous experience in the performing arts – or are interested in theatre production, including backstage roles.

The project will be delivered remotely via online training and group zoom meetings, until it is safe to meet in person.

