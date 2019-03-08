Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Appeal to help Stevenage's Ellie, 18, walk again after life-saving surgery left her paralysed

PUBLISHED: 16:44 09 May 2019

Ellie Dean was left paralysed from the waist down following an operation to remove a tumour from her lung. Picture: Jolene Jones.

Ellie Dean was left paralysed from the waist down following an operation to remove a tumour from her lung. Picture: Jolene Jones.

Archant

The family of a teenager paralysed from the waist down following an operation to remove a tumour from her lung are fundraising for vital treatment which could help her walk again.

Ellie Dean, who lives in Stevenage, was 14 when she was told she had a tumour the size of a small watermelon inside her lung.

The whole tumour was successfully removed during an 11-hour operation in October 2015, but during the operation she suffered a rapid aortic bleed and lost six litres of blood.

Ellie spent eight days in an induced coma in intensive care, and when she woke up she was told she was paralysed from the waist down due to a loss of blood supply to her spinal cord.

Ellie's auntie, Jolene Jones, said: "The impact it has had on Ellie has been heartbreaking to see. Simple tasks to everyone else, such as getting in and out of a car or getting dressed, are not simple for Ellie.

"With a spinal cord injury it affects every organ below the level of injury, including bladder and bowel.

"Ellie puts a smile on for everyone she's around, but deep in her eyes you can see how she really feels.

You may also want to watch:

"Ellie is a talented, smart, beautiful, now 18-year-old, with a love for art and she really is an inspiration.

"She just wants to live a normal teenage life and have use of her legs again."

In February last year an appeal by her family raised more than £13,000 to pay for Ellie to have intensive physiotherapy at NeuroFit360 - a specialised rehabilitation centre in America.

Now her family are raising more funds to pay for further treatment, which could see Ellie walk by the time she is 21.

Ellie's auntie, Jolene Jones, said: "Ellie has been to America, where they see so much potential in her to possibly walk again. She needs to return there because the help in the UK is not the greatest.

"If Ellie continues to attend for a period longer than four weeks at a time she will progress so much more and potentially walk by 21. How amazing would that be?"

Jolene says family and friends will be taking on a series of challenges this year to help raise the money needed, including Tough Mudder in September.

To donate to the cause, visit Ellie's Crowdfunding page at gofundme.com/ellie-dean039s-fundraising-page.

Most Read

Police called amid concerns for a woman’s welfare in Stevenage car park

Officers responded to a concern for welfare incident in Primett Road, Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Police called amid concerns for a woman’s welfare in Stevenage car park

Officers responded to a concern for welfare incident in Primett Road, Stevenage this afternoon. Picture: Dan Mountney

A1(M) crash causing delays for Welwyn and Stevenage

A crash took place on the A1(M) near Welwyn, causing delays for Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Stevenage Borough Council leader to stand in European Parliament elections

Stevenage Borough Council leader Sharon Taylor (front, left) is standing in the European Parliament elections.

Two-year-old boy injured in Hatfield A1(M) van fall discharged from hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses following a boy falling from a van on the A1(M) near Junction 4 for Hatfield on Friday. Picture: Archant

Woman seriously injured in A1(M) crash

Police are appealing for information after a woman was seriously injured in a crash on the A1(M) near Stevenage earlier today. Picture: Archant

Latest from the The Comet

Appeal to help Stevenage’s Ellie, 18, walk again after life-saving surgery left her paralysed

Ellie Dean was left paralysed from the waist down following an operation to remove a tumour from her lung. Picture: Jolene Jones.

Hitchin businesses support Big Breastfeeding Café event

More than 200 mini events took place across the country in support of the Big Breastfeeding Café event. Picture: Medela

Stevenage release eight players including experienced midfielder Michael Timlin

Michael Timlin of Stevenage in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Cheltenham Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Experience of relegation to be used by Letchworth as they aim for promotion

Will Aitkenhead says Letchworth Garden City are using last season's relegation as a positive. Picture: Karyn Haddon

How popular is royal baby name Archie in North Herts?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, who was born on Monday morning, during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle in Berkshire. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists