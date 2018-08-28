Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police Archant

Police have issued an appeal to trace a 36-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a burglary and assault which took place in Stevenage.

Daniel Pateman, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with the offences that occurred in Stevenage yesterday.

If you have seen Daniel, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.