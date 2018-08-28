Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

PUBLISHED: 16:56 23 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:56 23 December 2018

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Archant

Police have issued an appeal to trace a 36-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a burglary and assault which took place in Stevenage.

Daniel Pateman, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with the offences that occurred in Stevenage yesterday.

If you have seen Daniel, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Herts police via the non-emergency number 101 or report information online at www.herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

An open letter to Lewis Hamilton from Stevenage’s People for People founder after ‘slums’ comment

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Body found in Arlesey river identified as 17-year-old boy

A man has been arrested in Letchworth in connection with a murder in Hoddesdon.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Assistant greyhound trainer hits back after criticism over Henlow track death

Assistant greyhound trainer, Kelli Windebank. Picture Kelli Windebank

Most Read

Man dies after crash between car and lorry

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police join Norfolk family in search for missing mother of five

#includeImage($article, 225)

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the The Comet

Stevenage 1-3 Mansfield Town: Tyler Walker double seals victory for Stags

Steve Seddon of Stevenage puts in a cross in the League Two game between Stevenage FC v Mansfield Town at the Lamex Stadium, Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Picture: DANNY LOO

Have you seen wanted man from Stevenage?

Daniel Pateman, 36, whose last known address is in Stevenage, is being sought by police in connection with burglary and assault offences that occurred in Stevenage on December 22. Picture: Herts police

Officer injured after vehicle crashes into stationary police car in Stevenage

A police officer was injured after patrol car was crashed into in Stevenage's Gresley Way. Picture: Archant

A-Z of Letchworth launched in time for Christmas

Josh Tidy has published his latest book on the history of Letchworth from A-Z. Picture: Heritage Foundation

CCTV image released after Hitchin assault leaves man with broken leg

Officers investigating an assault in Hitchin would like to speak to this man as part of their enquiries. Picture: Herts police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists