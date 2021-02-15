Appeal against decision to refuse planning permission for seven high-rise flat blocks prompts fears

Published: 2:18 PM February 15, 2021

The developer is appealing against the decision to refuse permission to demolish Stevenage's Icon building and build seven high-rise flat blocks - Credit: Archant

A developer's appeal against the refusal of planning permission to build seven flat blocks up to 18 storeys high in Stevenage has been met with widespread discontent.

When a planning application for 574 new flats on the Icon office site in Lytton Way - known locally as the eagle building - was submitted to Stevenage Borough Council in 2019, concerns from people living in the town included increased traffic, lack of parking, inappropriate homes for families, a lack of affordable homes, and that the development would look unsightly.

The council refused planning permission last March on the grounds the "height, design and appearance would result in the incongruous form of development which would be harmful to the visual amenities of the area" and the project would be "an over development of the site which would be harmful to the character and appearance of the area".

View of the proposed development from Chequers Bridge, looking south over the railway line - Credit: Supplied

The developer is appealing to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government - Robert Jenrick - and requesting a hearing with a planning inspector, documents uploaded to the council's website this month show.

Planning consultants Turley, on behalf of the developer, argue the site has been unoccupied and unmanaged since 2017 and "has a derelict appearance".

In a report, Turley says: "A new high density residential development of high quality design would improve the character and appearance of the site and the surrounding local area and would contribute to increased vibrancy and prosperity of the two adjacent town centres."

News of the appeal has prompted hundreds of people to take to social media to voice their concerns. One Stevenage resident called the plans "an overdevelopment which will utterly ruin the Old Town", while another said "Tower blocks are an eyesore. I agree with developing on a brownfield site rather than a new location, but it needs to be something sympathetic with the surroundings."

Turley's report says: "Building heights have been varied to create a carefully composed arrangement of buildings along Lytton Way, which responds to the site’s context and form."

If the appeal is successful, the plans will bring 20 studio, 237 one-bed, 277 two-bed and 40 three-bed flats.