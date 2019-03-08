Appeal for musician to lead newly-created Stevenage choir

A group of active older people are appealing for a musician to lead their newly-created choir.

The 30-strong group live in retirement complex George House on Stevenage's Primett Road and are on song and raring to go.

Resident Audrey Notschild said: "We are a lively bunch, aged 60 to 96.

"We have got a choir together but we have got no voice. We are looking for somebody to lead us. Perhaps a music student who would like the challenge of some old folk, or an older person who would like to get involved. Somebody who can play the keyboard.

"Choirs are known to be good for people's mental health, so we want somebody to pull us together and play some music. It can be any genre, and we're quite flexible about when we meet. We are looking at about an hour a week and remuneration would be travel costs, tea and biscuits!"

If you can help, call Audrey on 01438 360 801.