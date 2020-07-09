Have you seen missing 16-year-old girl Joanne Cooper?

A teenage girl with links to Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin has been missing for over two weeks – and police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

16-year-old Joanne Cooper left her home in Cheshunt on Wednesday, June 24 and has not been seen since.

Joanne is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in tall, and of a slim build with shoulder length dark brown/black hair.

She was last seen wearing a red lace top, black jeans, black trainers and with a brown handbag.

It is believed Joanne is currently in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, though officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Joanne has links to Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin. She also has links to Southend on Sea, Essex and Bedfordshire.

If you have seen Joanne since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 111 of 30 June.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.