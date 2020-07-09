Advanced search

Have you seen missing 16-year-old girl Joanne Cooper?

PUBLISHED: 10:01 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:01 09 July 2020

Joanne Cooper is known to have links to Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Joanne Cooper is known to have links to Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Archant

A teenage girl with links to Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin has been missing for over two weeks – and police are now appealing for the public’s help to trace her.

16-year-old Joanne Cooper left her home in Cheshunt on Wednesday, June 24 and has not been seen since.

Joanne is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in tall, and of a slim build with shoulder length dark brown/black hair.

You may also want to watch:

She was last seen wearing a red lace top, black jeans, black trainers and with a brown handbag.

It is believed Joanne is currently in Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, though officers are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Joanne has links to Stevenage, Letchworth and Hitchin. She also has links to Southend on Sea, Essex and Bedfordshire.

If you have seen Joanne since she went missing or have information on her whereabouts, please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 111 of 30 June.

For immediate sightings, call 999 straight away.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Most Read

Concerns allayed over closure of Stevenage pub

The Crooked Billet in Stevenage's Symonds Green will be refurbished before a new landlord takes over.

Stevenage pubs and restaurants embrace the ‘new normal’ as punters return

Stevenage pubs and restaurants have welcomed customers back with open arms this week. Picture: Jacob Savill

Heartwarming video as Lister Hospital discharges last coronavirus patient from ICU – on NHS 72nd birthday

Lister celebrated the NHS 72nd birthday in poignant style on Sunday. Picture: East & North Herts NHS Trust

Have you seen wanted man with links to Stevenage area?

Have you seen wanted Karl Marshall-Nichols, 31. Picture: Herts police

Probe into domestic abuse suicide finds Herts police officers clueless over abuser’s history

Kellie Sutton took her own life after being subjected to coercive, controlling and abusive behaviour by her partner Steven Gane for five months. Picture: Supplied.

Latest from the The Comet

Have you seen missing 16-year-old girl Joanne Cooper?

Joanne Cooper is known to have links to Stevenage, Hitchin and Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Hitchin cancer survivor to perform at virtual fundraising festival

Cancer survivor Spod Bailey will be performing at this year's Folk by the Oak Family Nest festival with proceeds going to charity Willow.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 9

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Letchworth’s Broadway Theatre cancels all 2020 shows due to coronavirus pandemic

A theatre spokesperson confirmed the sad news this afternoon. Picture: DANNY LOO

Air Ambulance charity losing £1,000 a week to dispose of waste outside Stevenage warehouse

EHATT staff with bags of donated rubbish. Picture: EHAAT