Man who didn't give teen group cigarette assaulted in Letchworth

PUBLISHED: 10:10 16 October 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted on Rushby Walk on Wednesday, October 16. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

A man who refused to give a group of teenagers a cigarette was left with a suspected broken finger after being attacked near a Letchworth park.

The victim was approached by a teenager on Rushby Walk - near the splash park - with a group of three other teenage boys and two girls.

The group asked the man for a cigarette, who refused, and a fight then broke out.

The man required hospital treatment after suffering a suspected broken finger and bruising to his face and body.

The incident took place at around 8.15pm on Wednesday, October 16, and police have today launched an appeal for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the incident should contact PC Justin Barnes at justin.barnes@herts.pnn.police.uk, report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or by call 101, quoting reference 41/91962/19.

Alternatively, you can stay 100 per cent anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via the independent charity's untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

