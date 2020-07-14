Advanced search

Appeal after fires in Stevenage woods

PUBLISHED: 13:49 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 14 July 2020

A sign by Whomerley Woods. Picture: Herts Police

A sign by Whomerley Woods. Picture: Herts Police

Archant

Following a number of reports of fires being lit in Whomerley Woods in Stevenage in recent weeks, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

“While the fires being lit are small and have caused no immediate risk to the public so far, for safety reasons, lighting fires in the woods is not recommended,” said PCSO Ellen Turner.

She added: “The fires are also causing a nuisance to local residents living nearby.

You may also want to watch:

“We are working in partnership with our colleagues at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Stevenage Borough Council to address this issue, and we will be increasing patrols in the vicinity in order to try and identify those responsible.”

If you have any information about these incidents or information about the people involved contact PCSO Ellen Turner via email to Ellen.Turner@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Comet. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Stevenage athlete smashes eight-year Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

The emotional moment Simon broke the eight-year-old record. Picture: Ann Tryssesoone

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Most Read

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Man arrested after Stevenage fight that allegedly involved a baseball bat

Police are appealing for witnesses after an alleged fight in Stevenage earlier this month. Picture: ARCHANT

Major victory for campaigners as tree preservation order made for Stevenage woodland

Posters have been erected on tree trunks to ward off developers. Picture: Friends of Boxwood

Stevenage athlete smashes eight-year Guinness World Record in hospice charity challenge

The emotional moment Simon broke the eight-year-old record. Picture: Ann Tryssesoone

Could splash parks in North Hertfordshire reopen?

Howard Park paddling pool in Letchworth last summer. Picture: NHDC

Latest from the The Comet

Appeal after fires in Stevenage woods

A sign by Whomerley Woods. Picture: Herts Police

‘He used my afro to extinguish his cigarette’ – Stevenage councillor talks growing up in the town, Black Lives Matter and more

Councillor Michelle Gardner speaks with the Comet about race, Black Lives Matter and growing up in Stevenage. Picture: Supplied

Free parking extended for NHS staff and visitors in Stevenage

Parking will remain free for NHS visitors and staff on Coreys Mill Lane, Stevenage. Picture: Danny Loo

Armed police, helicopter and dog unit respond to reports of machete-wielder in Stevenage

A police helicopter was called out to Stevenage yesterday afternoon. Picture: Danny Loo

Stevenage cycleways under the spotlight as campaigners call for revival

Reclaim Our Roots is a new pressure group from Cycling UK. Picture: Supplied