Appeal after fires in Stevenage woods

Whomerley Woods

Following a number of reports of fires being lit in Whomerley Woods in Stevenage in recent weeks, Herts police are appealing for witnesses and information.

“While the fires being lit are small and have caused no immediate risk to the public so far, for safety reasons, lighting fires in the woods is not recommended,” said PCSO Ellen Turner.

She added: “The fires are also causing a nuisance to local residents living nearby.

“We are working in partnership with our colleagues at Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Stevenage Borough Council to address this issue, and we will be increasing patrols in the vicinity in order to try and identify those responsible.”

If you have any information about these incidents or information about the people involved contact PCSO Ellen Turner via email to Ellen.Turner@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.