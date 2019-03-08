22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

A 22-year-old Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an assault carried out by two men, one of whom had a plank of wood.

Police in the town are appealing for witnesses after the assault, which happened in Apollo Way on Sunday, September 15.

The incident took place between 8pm and 8.30pm outside an address in the road.

A man in his 20s was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a plank of wood.

The 22-year-old has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which may help the investigation to contact Det Con Trudi Howell at trudi.howell@herts.pnn.police.uk or online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.