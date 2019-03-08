Advanced search

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 11:13 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:13 24 September 2019

news@thecomet.net

news@thecomet.net

Archant

A 22-year-old Stevenage man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following an assault carried out by two men, one of whom had a plank of wood.

Police in the town are appealing for witnesses after the assault, which happened in Apollo Way on Sunday, September 15.

The incident took place between 8pm and 8.30pm outside an address in the road.

You may also want to watch:

A man in his 20s was assaulted by two other men, one of whom had a plank of wood.

The 22-year-old has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any other information which may help the investigation to contact Det Con Trudi Howell at trudi.howell@herts.pnn.police.uk or online at herts.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

Letchworth dog training service awarded £10,000 Heritage grant

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

Fairground rides and candy floss as Stevenage Charter Fair returns next week

Road closures will be in place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Most Read

Police pursue motorcyclists driving dangerously on A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage

Police pursued motorcyclists on the A1(M) between Hatfield and Stevenage. Picture: Archant

Indecent exposure in Hitchin sparks police appeal

Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man exposed himself in Hitchin on Wednesday.

Letchworth dog training service awarded £10,000 Heritage grant

Woof n Wag in Letchworth has been granted £10,000 from the Heritage Foundation, which has gone towards installing a fence, as well as other changes to their facilities. Picture: Woof n Wag

Fairground rides and candy floss as Stevenage Charter Fair returns next week

Road closures will be in place on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Picture: Georgia Barrow

Full refunds offered to Thameslink and Great Northern passengers with cancelled Thomas Cook flights

Thameslink and Great Northern passengers are being offered refunds on their tickets to Luton and Gatwick after Thomas Cook ceased trading. Picture: Peter Alvey

Latest from the The Comet

22-year-old arrested after man assaulted in Stevenage

news@thecomet.net

CCTV appeal after early hours theft from car in Letchworth

Do you know this man? Police want to trace him as they believe he can assist with their investigation into a theft from a car in Letchworth. Picture: Herts police

Warnings of heavy rain and potential flooding across Herts and Cambs

A yellow weather warning is in place today. Picture: Getty Images

‘Overwhelming’ ride out in tribute to Stevenage teenager who died suddenly

The riders ready to set off from Fairlands Valley Showground. Picture: Brenda Turner.

Stevenage’s Mobbsbury Way to be resurfaced after funding from council

County Cllr Robin Parker says
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists