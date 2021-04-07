Gym ready to welcome members back after 'toughest lockdown yet'

Published: 11:30 AM April 7, 2021

Gavin, Charlotte and Elliot from Anytime Fitness in Letchworth, spent their lockdown distributing hand sanitiser to Lidl shoppers and raising money for the NHS - Credit: Anytime Fitness

Anytime Fitness in Letchworth has said it's ready and raring to support new and existing members back to the club, after spending lockdown raising money for the NHS.

Staff at the gym have also been delivering hand sanitiser to shoppers at Lidl, and surrounding stores.

Club manager Gavin said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming back members to club, we are ready and raring to support them back into a health club environment with guidance and training.

"Your support and generosity has been incredible and together we have managed to raise £233."

The independently owned health club will reopen its doors from April 12, and both new and returning members will find the same comprehensive safety measures that were introduced last year to keep the public safe.

Gavin continued: "With indoor leisure facilities being closed for over four months by the time that the April date arrives, Anytime Fitness Letchworth is providing all new and returning members with even more help and guidance than before - here in the office we are all qualified PT’s on hand to help out – whether its strength, nutrition, weight loss, motivation or whatever your personal goals may be we’re on hand for you.

“We’re eagerly awaiting the chance to welcome back the community next month.

“The safety of the public is our number one priority and we hope people feel comfortable with the range of safety measures that will be in place.

"With darker nights and adverse weather, this has arguably been the toughest lockdown yet to stay active and we’re looking forward to helping improve the physical and wellbeing of the nation as we hopefully begin to emerge into more positive times.”

Visitors to Anytime Fitness Letchworth will find spaced equipment to ensure social distancing, internal cleaning regimes and self-serve cleaning stations, capacity management and increased ventilation.

While Anytime Fitness Letchworth waits to reopen, it is running online classes.

To join, or for for more membership information, email letchworth@anytimefitness.co.uk.