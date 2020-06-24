Advanced search

Adjustments allow annual Holwell Scarecrow Festival to go ahead this year

PUBLISHED: 09:08 25 June 2020

Holwell Scarecrow Festival will go ahead this year with Covid-19 health and safety measures in place. Picture: Nigel Eaton

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival will be returning this year, with minor adjustments made to account for public safety and social distancing.

Once again, fund will go towards Letchworth–based Garden House Hospice, whose funds have taken a hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

The annual festival, which is now in its fourth year, will run from Saturday, July 4 to Sunday, July 12, to allow people more time to admire the village’s scarecrows from a social distance.

Organiser Nigel Eaton said: “I’m pleased we have found a way to hold our festival safely.

“Garden House Hospice provides a vital service to so many people, and anything we can do to help is so important.

“I’m also pleased that we will be able to bring a smile to so many faces – we could use that this year!”

The organisers have set a £1,000 fundraising goal. You can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/holwell-scarecrows

