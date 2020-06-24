Adjustments allow annual Holwell Scarecrow Festival to go ahead this year

Holwell Scarecrow Festival will go ahead this year with Covid-19 health and safety measures in place. Picture: Nigel Eaton Archant

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival will be returning this year, with minor adjustments made to account for public safety and social distancing.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Holwell Scarecrow Festival is now in its fourth year. Picture: Nigel Eaton The Holwell Scarecrow Festival is now in its fourth year. Picture: Nigel Eaton

Once again, fund will go towards Letchworth–based Garden House Hospice, whose funds have taken a hit due to the coronavirus crisis.

The annual festival, which is now in its fourth year, will run from Saturday, July 4 to Sunday, July 12, to allow people more time to admire the village’s scarecrows from a social distance.

You may also want to watch:

Organiser Nigel Eaton said: “I’m pleased we have found a way to hold our festival safely.

“Garden House Hospice provides a vital service to so many people, and anything we can do to help is so important.

“I’m also pleased that we will be able to bring a smile to so many faces – we could use that this year!”

The organisers have set a £1,000 fundraising goal. You can donate at justgiving.com/fundraising/holwell-scarecrows