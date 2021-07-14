Holwell Scarecrow Festival raises more than £2,000 for hospice
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
The annual Holwell Scarecrow Festival has raised more than £2,400 for Garden House Hospice Care.
Visitors were out in force, trekking through the village to get a peek at the handmade scarecrows, in aid of the Letchworth-based hospice.
Organiser Nigel Eaton said: "We've raised over £2,400! That's an amazing amount, and we're all very grateful to our generous visitors.
"We had 480 votes, and every one of our 44 scarecrows got votes.
"First place went to Vikki Murray for a stunning Peter Rabbit display. It was absolutely amazing and it was a well-deserved win!
"Second place went to Natalie Thompson for her smoking dragon. Brilliantly done.
"Third place - by one vote - went to Isla Del Basso for her Minions Tiki Bar, a really popular choice with our younger visitors.
"We had a fantastic week, with the village alive and buzzing and lots of laughter to be heard. We're very, very proud to have raised such a wonderful amount of money for the Garden House Hospice."
Nigel wanted to thank prize donors Meadow Farm Butchery, Lawtons' Farm Shop and the Morton family from the village, as well as dIstrict councillor David Barnard who helped with the trophies.