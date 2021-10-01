Stotfold runner to complete trio of races for Garden House Hospice with London Marathon

Published: 9:23 AM October 1, 2021

Stotfold's Andrew Porter will run this Sunday's London Marathon in aid of Garden House Hospice - Credit: Andrew Porter

A Stotfold runner is gearing up to take part in this year's Virgin Money London Marathon for Letchworth-based Garden House Hospice.

Andrew Porter, 73, who is part of North Herts Road Runners, has completed 10 marathons, and hopes pounding the pavement in Sunday's challenge - the final in a trio of marathons run for the hospice this year alone - will raise vital funds to keep the hospice running.

An experienced runner, Andrew told the Comet that he is delighted to finally have the chance to run the London Marathon for a charity close to his and North Herts Road Runners' hearts.

He said: "I've been running consistently over the last three or four years in different races.

"They class me as an old runner, a veteran!"

Taking part in the marathon to highlight the excellent care provided by doctors, nurses and volunteers at Garden House, Andrew has amassed £450 of his £1,000 goal, and will continue fundraise until the end of the month.

In the run up to Sunday's event, Andrew has been taking it easy with a rest week, and hopes that despite a minor niggling injury he will be able to cross the line in a "reasonable time."

"It's not going to be a fast run, but I hope to finish it and raise some extra cash for the hospice."

Over the years, Andrew has raised more than £10,000 for various charities. He thanked his running club for their advice, coaching and tactics, adding that he wouldn't be taking part in this year's race without them.

To contribute to Andrew's London Marathon fundraiser in aid of Garden House Hospice, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/AndrewPorter22.