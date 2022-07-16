Three friends cycle 100 miles in a day as 'An Hour for Ukraine' scheme continues

At the end of the 12-hour marathon ride - left to right Steve Vernon, Gary Maydom and Allan Gee - Credit: Courtesy of Mary Barber

Three friends cycled 100 miles in a day to raise £700 for their ‘An Hour for Ukraine’ appeal.

Hitchin residents Allan Gee and Steve Vernon were joined by Gary Maydom from Shillington on the marathon 12-hour ride.

The trio were supported by Barry Bunningham, from Little Wymondley, who supplied food, water and words of encouragement from his Ukrainian flag-decorated Land Rover.

During the cycle - Steve Vernon, Gary Maydom and Allan Gee - Credit: Courtesy of Mary Barber

"We were all extremely tired by the end of the ride, but it was huge fun,” said ride organiser, Allan, who had trained with the team for several months in preparation for the long distance.

“We were spurred on throughout the day by many messages of encouragement from our neighbours, relatives and friends.

“Donations were being made as we rode, with the total climbing by the hour. This made us even more determined to complete our marathon ride."

Barry Bunningham in Land Rover with, left to right, Gary Maydom, Steve Vernon and Allan Gee - Credit: Courtesy of Mary Barber

Allan met Gary and Barry nearly 40 years ago at Trent Polytechnic in Nottingham where they studied craft, design and technology on a teacher training degree course.

They all took up teaching posts in Hertfordshire and have been friends ever since, along with Steve, a structural engineer.

Barry Bunningham provided the cyclists with food, drink and words of encourgement - Credit: Courtesy of Mary Barber

The cyclists had set off with Barry at 7am in Hinxworth, before heading out to Ashwell, Cambridge, Bottisham, and the beautiful National Trust area of Wicken Fen.

Their return journey took in many Cambridgeshire villages, reaching Cambridge city centre by late afternoon before passing through Shepreth, Bassingbourn, Stotfold, Letchworth and finishing at 7pm at the green in Westwood Avenue on June 30. They were met with cheers from family, friends and residents.

“We would like to thank all those who have made donations, and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown,” said Allan.

The cycle ride followed the success of the Hitchin-based community fundraising scheme, An Hour for Ukraine, which Allan set up with his wife Alison in March, in aid of the Red Cross critical aid appeal.

Organiser of 'An Hour for Ukraine' and the cycle ride, Allan Gee - Credit: Courtesy of Mary Barber

They have so far raised more than £4,700, of which about £700 is from the 100-mile ride.

To donate to the An Hour for Ukraine appeal go to https://bit.ly/3PsXkIs

To donate direct to the Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal and for more information, go to donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal.