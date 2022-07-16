Three friends cycle 100 miles in a day as 'An Hour for Ukraine' scheme continues
Mary Barber
- Credit: Courtesy of Mary Barber
Three friends cycled 100 miles in a day to raise £700 for their ‘An Hour for Ukraine’ appeal.
Hitchin residents Allan Gee and Steve Vernon were joined by Gary Maydom from Shillington on the marathon 12-hour ride.
The trio were supported by Barry Bunningham, from Little Wymondley, who supplied food, water and words of encouragement from his Ukrainian flag-decorated Land Rover.
"We were all extremely tired by the end of the ride, but it was huge fun,” said ride organiser, Allan, who had trained with the team for several months in preparation for the long distance.
“We were spurred on throughout the day by many messages of encouragement from our neighbours, relatives and friends.
“Donations were being made as we rode, with the total climbing by the hour. This made us even more determined to complete our marathon ride."
Allan met Gary and Barry nearly 40 years ago at Trent Polytechnic in Nottingham where they studied craft, design and technology on a teacher training degree course.
They all took up teaching posts in Hertfordshire and have been friends ever since, along with Steve, a structural engineer.
The cyclists had set off with Barry at 7am in Hinxworth, before heading out to Ashwell, Cambridge, Bottisham, and the beautiful National Trust area of Wicken Fen.
Their return journey took in many Cambridgeshire villages, reaching Cambridge city centre by late afternoon before passing through Shepreth, Bassingbourn, Stotfold, Letchworth and finishing at 7pm at the green in Westwood Avenue on June 30. They were met with cheers from family, friends and residents.
“We would like to thank all those who have made donations, and we have been overwhelmed by the generosity shown,” said Allan.
The cycle ride followed the success of the Hitchin-based community fundraising scheme, An Hour for Ukraine, which Allan set up with his wife Alison in March, in aid of the Red Cross critical aid appeal.
They have so far raised more than £4,700, of which about £700 is from the 100-mile ride.
To donate to the An Hour for Ukraine appeal go to https://bit.ly/3PsXkIs
To donate direct to the Red Cross’ Ukraine Crisis Appeal and for more information, go to donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/ukraine-crisis-appeal.