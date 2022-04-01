The Comet+ Stevenage News Hitchin News Letchworth Garden City News Things to do Sport
'An hour for Ukraine' scheme brings community together while raising vital funds

Mary Barber

Published: 4:19 PM April 1, 2022
Neighbours in Hitchin's Westwood Avenue and surrounding streets hosted a table sale in aid of Ukraine

Neighbours in Hitchin's Westwood Avenue and surrounding streets hosted a table sale in aid of Ukraine - Credit: Alexa Loy

Neighbours horrified by the desperate plight of the people of Ukraine have raised more than £3,200 by offering services for donations for a Red Cross critical aid appeal.

Allan and Alison Gee from Hitchin set up the ‘An Hour for Ukraine’ fundraising campaign last month and have since been overwhelmed with support from the community.

Allan and Alison Gee started the 'An hour for Ukraine' appeal via their neighbourhood Whatsapp group

Allan and Alison Gee started the 'An hour for Ukraine' appeal via their neighbourhood Whatsapp group - Credit: Alexa Loy

The campaign began with a post in their street's WhatsApp group - set up originally as a way to support each other during the first national lockdown.

